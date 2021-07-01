JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.40% of SP Plus worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of SP stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $709.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.69.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

