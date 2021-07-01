JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Kennametal worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMT. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.33, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.