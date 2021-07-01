JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 78,735 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 43.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 65,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of EBS opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.01. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

