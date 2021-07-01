JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5.70 (LON:JCGI)

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JCGI stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 718 ($9.38). The company had a trading volume of 145,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,524. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 665.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £590.32 million and a P/E ratio of 2.80. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 456.98 ($5.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 875.98 ($11.44).

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.