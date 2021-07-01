JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Boosted by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.4% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 159,542 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,245 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.74. 2,795,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74.

