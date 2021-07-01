Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $354.49 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,901,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.5% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $354,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Apple by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,669,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,960,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 425,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $51,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $136.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

