K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Short Interest Up 107.4% in June

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,336,500 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the May 31st total of 1,609,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of K92 Mining from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of KNTNF remained flat at $$7.21 during midday trading on Thursday. 41,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80. K92 Mining has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.40.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

