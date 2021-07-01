Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the May 31st total of 666,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaixin Auto by 569.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kaixin Auto in the first quarter worth about $34,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Kaixin Auto in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kaixin Auto in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KXIN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 372,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,118. Kaixin Auto has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

