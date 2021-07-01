Kansas City Southern Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,229 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,544% compared to the typical daily volume of 318 put options.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,726. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after purchasing an additional 120,368 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,855,000 after purchasing an additional 143,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,442,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

