KARMA Price Tops $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $33.73 million and $2,519.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006213 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00110920 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.