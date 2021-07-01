Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Update

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,400 shares, an increase of 201.5% from the May 31st total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS KRRGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.22. 72,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,115. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

KRRGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Karora Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

