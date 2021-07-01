Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 187,599 shares.The stock last traded at $114.09 and had previously closed at $122.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.89.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.86.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $336,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,718.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $1,095,420.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,367 shares of company stock worth $5,553,187. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.