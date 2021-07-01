KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the May 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KDDI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 55,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. KDDI has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.08.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDIY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho cut KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.