Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Hits $86.37

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $86.37 or 0.00259107 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00054231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.88 or 0.00704630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,282.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

