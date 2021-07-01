Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.80 ($43.29).

Shares of DUE opened at €32.08 ($37.74) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 12-month high of €37.78 ($44.45).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

