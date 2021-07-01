Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading Down 0.9%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $135.50 and last traded at $135.50. 463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.74.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.09.

Kerry Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

