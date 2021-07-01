KickToken [old] Hits Market Cap of $2.92 Billion (KICK)

KickToken [old] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 13,037.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. One KickToken [old] coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken [old] has traded up 10,900.9% against the dollar. KickToken [old] has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and approximately $1.45 million worth of KickToken [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00018789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.98 or 0.00699924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.40 or 0.07604733 BTC.

KickToken [old] Profile

KickToken [old] (KICK) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [old]’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,678,694,205 coins. KickToken [old]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [old]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

