Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 51.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.99. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.07.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.