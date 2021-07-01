Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.07. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

