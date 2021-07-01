Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KGJI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,989. Kingold Jewelry has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14.
Kingold Jewelry Company Profile
