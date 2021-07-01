Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGJI traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,989. Kingold Jewelry has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand.

