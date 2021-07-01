Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.83 ($123.33).

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €97.00 ($114.12) on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €103.88. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion and a PE ratio of 30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

