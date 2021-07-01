Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Holdings Decreased by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 47.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.28. 24,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,322. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.75.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.