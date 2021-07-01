Konomi Network (KONO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.22 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and $1.22 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konomi Network Coin Profile

KONO is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,239,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

