Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.12. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

