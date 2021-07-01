KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.65. Approximately 12,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 11,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

