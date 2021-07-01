Krios 24-Hour Volume Reaches $199.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Krios has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $199.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000737 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.56 or 0.01382602 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

