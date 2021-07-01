KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $571.02 million and $8.82 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for $7.13 or 0.00021206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

