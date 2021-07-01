LABS Group (LABS) Price Tops $0.0066

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $490,426.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00135407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00168593 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,214.14 or 0.99920184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002939 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

