Lake Street Capital Boosts AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Price Target to $11.00

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14. AMMO has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMMO will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 33.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.