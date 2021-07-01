Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Largo Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Largo Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE LGO opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Largo Resources has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Largo Resources will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.