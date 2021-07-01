Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Up 388.7% in June

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 388.7% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of LSRCY opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $43.38.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

