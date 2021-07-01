Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 57,873 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.12. 2,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,194. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04.

