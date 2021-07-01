Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605,762. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.