Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $351.89. 731,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,414,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,325,770 shares of company stock worth $747,770,138. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

