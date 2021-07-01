Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after buying an additional 1,137,253 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Corning by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,976,000 after buying an additional 1,055,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,899. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Argus lifted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

