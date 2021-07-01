Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,799 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.37. 189,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

