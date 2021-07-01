Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,613 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

NYSE ED traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.54. The company had a trading volume of 51,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

