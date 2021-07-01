Leah Swan Sells 20,000 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PLCE opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

