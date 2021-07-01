Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.74

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 450301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,120,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 890,832 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 13.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after acquiring an additional 253,978 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $47,570,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 36.0% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $24,523,000. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

