Legend Biotech’s (LEGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

LEGN stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.84.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $3,654,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,570,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

