Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stake Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 937.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,175 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,015,000 after purchasing an additional 42,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

