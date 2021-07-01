Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Legrand has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.87. Legrand has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

