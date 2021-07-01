Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Legrand has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.87. Legrand has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

