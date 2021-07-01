Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on LGRVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $70.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.95.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

