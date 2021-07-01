Leslie K. Nagy Sells 2,006 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $140.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after acquiring an additional 186,769 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,036,000 after acquiring an additional 187,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

