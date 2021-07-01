Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

LESL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.17.

Get Leslie's alerts:

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $27.49 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.45.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,073,367 shares of company stock worth $432,329,852.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.