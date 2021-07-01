Liberum Capital Boosts M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Price Target to GBX 235

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.60) target price on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:SAA traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 151 ($1.97). 483,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40. The stock has a market cap of £184.61 million and a PE ratio of -151.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.51. M&C Saatchi has a 52 week low of GBX 41.63 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.79 ($2.40).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

