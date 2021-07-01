LifeMD Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,045 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,631% compared to the average daily volume of 258 put options.

LFMD stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.49. 6,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,671. The company has a market cap of $305.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 million. On average, analysts predict that LifeMD will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LFMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 22,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $199,470.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,169 shares in the company, valued at $629,845.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Stefan Galluppi acquired 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $39,478.40. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $39,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,351 shares of company stock valued at $404,899 in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

