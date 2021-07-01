Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $26,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $26,600.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $43,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $82,950.00.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,379. The company has a market cap of $87.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,855 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

