Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.15 Million

Brokerages expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to announce $93.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $94.00 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $36.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $441.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.69 million to $448.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $599.73 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $655.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

NYSE:LSPD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,010. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.12. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $87.51.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

