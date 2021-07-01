Lightspeed POS (LSPD) & Its Peers Critical Survey

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ: LSPD) is one of 324 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lightspeed POS to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Lightspeed POS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lightspeed POS and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightspeed POS $221.73 million -$124.28 million -128.63 Lightspeed POS Competitors $1.89 billion $332.74 million 58.33

Lightspeed POS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lightspeed POS. Lightspeed POS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lightspeed POS and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightspeed POS 0 2 11 0 2.85 Lightspeed POS Competitors 2169 11386 21272 608 2.57

Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus target price of $97.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.61%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.72%. Given Lightspeed POS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lightspeed POS is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lightspeed POS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightspeed POS -56.05% -3.72% -3.37% Lightspeed POS Competitors -39.94% -60.31% -3.56%

Summary

Lightspeed POS rivals beat Lightspeed POS on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc. provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, order-ahead and curbside pickup, point of sale, product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, loyalty, customer management, and tailored financial solutions. The company also offers Lightspeed Loyalty; Lightspeed Analytics; Lightspeed Payments, a payment processing solution; and Lightspeed Capital, a merchant cash advance program. In addition, it sells a suite of hardware products to complement its software solutions for the retail and hospitality segments, such as customer facing displays, stands, barcode scanners, receipt printers, cash drawers, payment terminals, and an assortment of other accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as LightSpeed Retail Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed POS Inc. in October 2014. Lightspeed POS Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

